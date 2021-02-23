Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Animal-proofing Kenya’s Conservancy Sites

17 hours ago 1 min read

Three rare giraffes have died after being electrocuted by low-hanging power lines in Soysambu conservancy in Nakuru, Kenya. The Rothschild’s giraffe is one of the most endangered types of giraffe, with conservationists estimating there are fewer than 1,600 in the wild. Kenya has about 600 Rothschild’s. Kenya Power has confirmed that it will replace electricity poles in the area so that they are tall enough for giraffes to safely pass under. The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said it had sent representatives to investigate the area and found the height of the poles was insufficient. In another tweet, Ms Kahumbu added that these deaths were not the first, and that they could have been prevented if expert advice had been followed. “These power lines have been killing giraffes, vultures and flamingos. Advice from experts was ignored. RIAs [Risk Impact Assessments] are notoriously poor on many development projects. Sad that it takes these kinds of deaths to wake some people up!” she tweeted.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

One of Senegal’s Most Promising Jockeys

17 hours ago
1 min read

Bespoke Medical Care for Nigeria’s Underserved

17 hours ago
1 min read

Striving to be the Most-referenced Freelance African Talent Company

17 hours ago
1 min read

Magufuli’s Cryptic Message about Covid-19

17 hours ago
2 min read

The Claremont Main Road Mosque and the Fight for Spatial Justice

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Second Phase of the AfCFTA Focuses on IP Rights and Trade

17 hours ago
1 min read

Algerians Demonstrate Against Empty Promises

17 hours ago
1 min read

Italian Diplomat a Casualty in DRC Conflict

17 hours ago
1 min read

The Chibok Girl who Defied her Boko Haram Captors

17 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

NIOH (A Division Of The NHLS) To Roll-out Covid-19 National Occupational Health Surveillance System (OHSS)

14 hours ago
6 min read

Africa Needs Investment To Drive Its Clean Energy Transition

14 hours ago
1 min read

Mozambi̇que Gas & Power 2021 Technical Workshops & Presidential Award Ceremony

15 hours ago
2 min read

Does Your CEO See Marketing As An Indecent Proposal?

15 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: