Announcing the Emerging Creatives 2020

On an annual basis, Design Indaba uses its platform to showcase the talents of a diverse array of South African creatives, which affords them the opportunity to build a wider audience. The programme has now been going strong for 15 years, and it has provided a platform for many creatives who have since made it big. These include Thebe Magugu, who was part of the 2017 Emerging Creatives class, and who recently won the iconic LVMH Prize for his womenswear line, and Rich Mnisi, a 2015 Emerging Creative, who has also made a name for himself by taking his fashion brand to new heights, won several awards, and dressed global superstar, Beyoncé.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA