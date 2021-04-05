Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Anthony Nti’s ‘Da Yie’ Has Become a Hit in Festival Circuits

7 hours ago 1 min read

It’s been an exciting ride for the debut shot for young Ghanaian filmmaker, Anthony Nti. At festival after festival, the twenty minute thriller has been sweeping the awards and came ever so close to an Oscar nomination. Telling the story of a dangerous day in the life of some Ghanaian children, the film is striking chords with audiences and shining a light on the plight of disadvantaged children. Nti who was born and raised in Ghana before moving to Belgium wrote and filmed Da Yie (Twi for Good night) as his graduate school project. Partly autobiographical, the film’s building blocks arise from Nti’s recollections of growing up in the economically disadvantaged town of Madina located along the Ghanaian coast. Two unattended kids are playing football when an adult man pulls up and entices them to get in his car. Da Yie follows the three of them as the adult takes the kids on a tour of the scenic coastal scene, giving them an experience that could very well be described as the best day of their lives.

SOURCE: OKAYAFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Meet the Artist Adapting South African Folklore to Furniture

7 hours ago
1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

2 days ago
1 min read

British Funding Cutback has Shocked Scientists across Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Calling All Startups in the AI Space

2 days ago
1 min read

Bissau Drops the Prices of its Largest Export to Spur Sales

2 days ago
1 min read

Paying for the Suez Canal Blockade

2 days ago
1 min read

Has Labelling African Produce Yielded Better Earnings?

2 days ago
1 min read

This CEO Grew her Company by 44% in a Pandemic

2 days ago
1 min read

Rapid Growth and Optimism in Africa’s Digital Payment Sector

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Anthony Nti’s ‘Da Yie’ Has Become a Hit in Festival Circuits

7 hours ago
1 min read

Meet the Artist Adapting South African Folklore to Furniture

7 hours ago
4 min read

Fun and Adventure In Diani

2 days ago
1 min read

African Women at the Forefront of Sustainable Fashion

2 days ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: