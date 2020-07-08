Apple Music Shines The Spotlight On Cape Town R&B Singer Hunter Rose

Share it!

Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight for July is Hunter Rose, a Cape Town-based singer-songwriter who blends soul and jazz with elements of neo-R&B to create a body of work that’s slick and modern.



“It’s an absolute honour to be recognised by Apple music. It’s an exciting time for R&B as well as South African music and after the thrilling Release of my EP, this feels like the cherry on top.”



Her debut album Love & Trust, released through Rude World Records, is an eclectic, eight-track tour de force of love-laced anthems and Bossa Nova melodies.



After cutting her teeth on the scene as one half of duo Nubia, Hunter decided to pursue a solo career. She has graced the stages of iconic venues like The Artscape Theatre, The Baxter Theatre and Bree Street’s bustling Red Bull Studios, as well as performing on the popular Expresso Morning Show in early 2019.



Hunter’s debut single “Hot”, released in 2019, introduced her as an artist unafraid of experimentation with a more dance-rooted sound.



Her follow up single “Let Me Go” features lauded German producer Meek, and iIE Saadiq. Other collaborators on the album includeSwiss producer and hip hop aficionado, Maloon TheBoom (“Love & Trust” and “Any Less”), and Cape Town electronic-soul producer ECHLN (“I Just Might” and “Lose Control”).



Drawing inspiration from artists like D’Angelo and Anita Baker as well as the rhythmic stylings of deep house and trap, Hunter’s resulting sound is as dynamic as her live performances.



With a sold out 13-stop European tour under her belt, Hunter Rose has her sights firmly set on greatness.