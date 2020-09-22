Applications have Opened for the Space-Tech Challenge 2020

The programme will identify and develop the most promising new innovators, entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses in the space-tech sector across Africa. Space-Tech applications use earth observation to gather information about the physical, chemical and biological systems of the planet via remote-sensing technologies. Such tech has seen a surge in demand for these applications across a wide range of industries. The Space-Tech Challenge will identify and develop startups in this space, specifically targeting downstream space-tech applications across agriculture, insurance, retail, sustainability and conservation. Participants will receive the opportunity to showcase to a global audience at GEO Week, an intergovernmental earth observation conference; industry links and market access through ZASpace and partners; screening for investment by Anza Capital; o-month business development support through the Research Institute for Innovation & Sustainability; the opportunity to pitch to judges and industry representatives during final pitching den; and the provision of ortho-ready satellite imagery from Maxar’s archive.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Articles
New Fame for Polish Man who Killed a South African Icon
South Africa Navigates its Path Post Brexit
Celebrating Liberia’s Peace through a Youth-led Violence-free Elections Campaign
The Leading Learning Center for the Preservation, Conservation and Exhibition of the Story of Africa
How Mozambique Got to this Point
Getting Back African Artifacts At All Costs
Nairobi Ordered to Form a Balanced Parliament
Harare’s Education Conundrum
The Intersection of African Product Needs and Capacity Gaps