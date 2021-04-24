An experiential piece, the Arch for Arch allows anyone to walk through it or seek the shelter it provides. Its symbolism – a beacon of optimism and reminder of the value of the Constitution – is underpinned by its everyday practical use and engagement with the community of Cape Town. A place to meet a friend, propose marriage, do your homework, even wait for your transport, this symbolic piece now forms part of the fabric of the city and local culture – with daily life, special events and cultural education all taking place within its orbit. It’s a communication platform, too – with dedicated WIFI taking visitors on a journey into the backstory and meaning behind it, and tourist guides stopping to tell the story of our democracy to travellers.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
