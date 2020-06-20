Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Architecture and Design Should Be for Everyone’: Yinka Ilori’s Colorful World

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

He first gained acclaim for his colorful upcycling of discarded furniture, but Yinka Ilori is about so much more. A Brit of Nigerian descent, his world is all about color and the joy and connectivity that it can bring. Determined to unite people, he creates a dialogue with his designs that speak to rebirth, joy, and community – key themes he draws from his Nigerian culture. He has also created a public art installation in response to Covid-19 in support of the NHS in a poster space at Blackfriars in Southwark. It’s inspired by sketches for the A&E department at Chelsea & Westminster hospital. The message, written in vibrant pink, is the perfect message from Ilori: “Better days are coming, I promise”.    

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Extending Solar Footprint across Africa

17 hours ago
1 min read

First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa

18 hours ago
1 min read

Way Forward for South African State Airline

18 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Architecture and Design Should Be for Everyone’: Yinka Ilori’s Colorful World

6 mins ago
1 min read

Extending Solar Footprint across Africa

17 hours ago
1 min read

First of its Kind Telecos Deal in West Africa

18 hours ago
1 min read

Way Forward for South African State Airline

18 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today