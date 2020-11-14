Africa.com

Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them

As part of an annual series, Parpend, a Lagos-based design studio, profiles a selection of high profile projects through interviews with the architects who created them. This year’s report focuses on 4 varied projects ranging from a Yoruban cultural center to a mosque, and it shares insights into what motivated the architects and how they managed to fuse function with expression. Entitled “PERSPECTIVE”, this edition of the report, destined for designers and non-designers alike, examines 4 projects with 3 designers: Seun Oduwole, Principal designer at SI.SA talks about the JK Randle Centre for Yoruba History and Culture, on Lagos Island; Tosin Oshinowo, Director at cmDesign Atelier discusses a Bahá’í temple competition and an art space for Victor Ehikhamenor, a prominent Nigerian artist. Moreover, James Inedu-George, Head of Design at HTL Africa explores a mosque contest.

SOURCE: ARCHDAILY

