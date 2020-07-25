Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

Artists across Africa Revive the Art of the Mask

7 mins ago

At the same time that the current moment has seen a proliferation of masks, whether for health or political reasons, there has been a similar resurgence of focus on the medium among African artists. In so doing, however, they’re tapping ancient traditions in which masks were more likely to symbolize beauty or wonder than inspire fear.      

SOURCE: NEWSWEEK

