Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ashish Thakkar: #FormerRefugee #SerialEntrepreneur #Mentor #Farmer

2 mins ago 1 min read

He’s being called “Africa’s Youngest Billionaire,” but there are no airs and graces when he sits down to talk to Africa.com after his panel discussion on Entrepreneurship and Innovation in Africa at Columbia University’s Africa Economic Forum. Ashish’s story is an inspiring, made-for-movie one. Though he was born in the United Kingdom, his roots in Africa run four generations deep. “It’s where I’m from. My family has been there for over 100 years,” says the 31-year old when I ask what Africa means to him. “There’s a real sense of belonging,” he adds. Before he was born, Ashish’s family had to leave Uganda when then-president Idi Amin ordered the expulsion of the country’s Asian minority. The Thakkar’s went to the UK before returning to the continent in the early 90s. Rwanda became home, but not for long. Again they were forced to flee because of the genocide and were refugees for a few weeks before returning to a more stable Uganda.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

More Articles

1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

3 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Squeezes Mining Companies

6 mins ago
2 min read

Museveni May have Won this Round but Sentiment is Changing

9 mins ago
1 min read

Cairo Artefacts Finally Home

11 mins ago
1 min read

DRC’s Prime Minister Booted Out of Parliament

15 mins ago
1 min read

UK Mining Firm Called Out for Poisoning Chadians

16 mins ago
1 min read

Helping Deaf Kenyan Pupils with Remote Learning

18 mins ago
1 min read

The Mysterious Death of a Brief of Pelicans Shocks Conservationists

21 mins ago
1 min read

WHO says 20 Percent of Africans to be Vaccinated by End of the Year

26 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ashish Thakkar: #FormerRefugee #SerialEntrepreneur #Mentor #Farmer

2 mins ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

3 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Squeezes Mining Companies

6 mins ago
2 min read

Museveni May have Won this Round but Sentiment is Changing

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: