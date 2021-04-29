Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Bad Habits Force Overhaul of Ivorian Drivers’ Licenses

3 hours ago 1 min read

All driving test examiners have been suspended across Ivory Coast while the government “cleans up” the sector. Fraud, corruption and a rise in road accidents are of concern, it says. Police officers will take over and officiate driving tests for a period of three months from next week, announced Transport Minister Amadou Koné. He said the country enjoys “better quality roads” after recent investment but said human error was behind many of the latest accidents. Around 1,400 people die each year in road accidents in Ivory Coast. At least 38 people have been killed this month alone, including eight who burned to death after a car and a minibus collided on a main road 149 km (92 miles) from the biggest city Abidjan. While Ivory Coast fares better than many other countries in Africa according to World Health Organization estimates, globally it is thought to have the 50th-worst death rate for road accidents out of 183 countries.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

Spain and Ireland Mourn Citizens Killed in Burkinabe Ambush

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Call to Build the African Cities of the Future

3 hours ago
1 min read

Harsh Realities in the State of Zimbabwe’s Hospitals

3 hours ago
1 min read

Accra Deploys Soldiers to Enforce Illegal Mining Ban

3 hours ago
1 min read

Children’s Right to Consent in the Spotlight in Kenya

4 hours ago
1 min read

Facing Up to the Ruling Party’s Corruption Scandals

4 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonian Company Creates a Veterinary Counseling App

1 day ago
1 min read

How Showering Meteorites Scattered Across the Kalahari Desert

1 day ago
1 min read

The Story of an African Startup that Made it Big

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Spain and Ireland Mourn Citizens Killed in Burkinabe Ambush

13 mins ago
1 min read

Bad Habits Force Overhaul of Ivorian Drivers’ Licenses

3 hours ago
1 min read

A Call to Build the African Cities of the Future

3 hours ago
1 min read

Harsh Realities in the State of Zimbabwe’s Hospitals

3 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: