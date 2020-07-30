Fri. Jul 31st, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Ban on Tobacco Sales in SA is Working Out Well for Cigarette Smugglers in Zimbabwe

13 hours ago 1 min read

Share it!

In Zimbabwe, there’s a legend called “Wella”, who made R4m overnight. People found out about his windfall after a video he posted on social media earlier this month went viral. In it, he’s showing off wads of R200 notes. Last week he was a nobody, he says, but now his wife will drive a R300,000 car. Not that it was earned legally. Wella is said to have made the money by selling 200 boxes of contraband cigarettes in Joburg. That’s 10,000 cartons, or 100,000 packs of 20 cigarettes. With restrictive Covid-19 lockdown measures in place, the border between SA and Zimbabwe closed for all but essential travel, and SA headed into the 18th week of a ban on the sale of tobacco, many hustlers in the border town of Beitbridge are chasing Wella’s record. It’s big business. Last year, the illicit cigarette trade cost SA R8bn in lost revenue, according to the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa. But that was before Covid. Africa Check reports that in April — the first full month of lockdown — excise taxes on tobacco sales were down by more than R36m a day compared with April 2019.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

More Articles

1 min read

Invasive Fish Species Gives South African Community Some Food Relief

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Author Gets the Nod She was Looking For

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Could Shift Longstanding Power Relationships

13 hours ago
1 min read

Popular Senegalese Musician Bows Out

13 hours ago
1 min read

How Football Ushered in Democracy in Côte d’Ivoire

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Calls for Community Champions in COVID-19 Fight

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Call to Celebrate Kenya’s Heroes

13 hours ago
1 min read

Harare Braces itself for a Showdown

14 hours ago
1 min read

The Nigerian Doctor who Writes Sci-Fi on the Side

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ban on Tobacco Sales in SA is Working Out Well for Cigarette Smugglers in Zimbabwe

13 hours ago
1 min read

Invasive Fish Species Gives South African Community Some Food Relief

13 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Author Gets the Nod She was Looking For

13 hours ago
1 min read

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Could Shift Longstanding Power Relationships

13 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today