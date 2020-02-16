Be Amazed by Botswana

The diversity of wildlife and landscapes the country offers, without having lost the sense of wilderness that enticed early explorers centuries ago. It is impossible to see it all in one trip, so be selective. Budgeting for at least three nights at each camp will ensure you are not rushing from one place to the next. Don’t be fooled into thinking the most famous destinations are necessarily the best – often it is the unexpected moments that will lie long in your memory. Imagine watching thousands of striped legs thunder across the Makgadikgadi’s emerald plains, for example, as the sun dips below an idyllic palm tree-lined horizon without a single vehicle in sight.

SOURCE: TRAVEL AFRICA MAG