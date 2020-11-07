Kenya has been named the Best Golf Destination in Africa by the World Golf Awards. The awards are a global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in golf tourism, courses and golf destinations, the website reads. ‘The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top golf tourism and hospitality brands. Votes were cast by professionals working in the golf industry and by the public (golf tourism consumers),’ they continue. Kenya has 41 golf courses and 8,000 registered golf players, according to the Kenya Golf Union whereas South Africa has 450 golf clubs with over 125,000 players. This makes the east African country’s win even more incredible.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

