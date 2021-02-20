Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Biden Looks at the Ethiopia Dam Saga with Fresher Eyes

23 mins ago 1 min read

The U.S. State Department on Friday said Washington will de-link its pause on some aid to Ethiopia from its policy on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that sparked a long-running dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan. U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that President Joe Biden’s administration will review U.S. policy on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and will assess the role the administration can play in facilitating a solution between the countries.  The temporary pause on certain U.S. foreign assistance to Ethiopia affects $272 million in development and security assistance to Ethiopia, Price said, adding that the resumption of assistance will be assessed on a number of factors and that the decision has been shared with Addis Ababa. A bitter dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over the filling and operation of the dam remains unresolved even after the reservoir behind the dam began filling in July.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

25 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

26 mins ago
1 min read

How these African Fintechs Make Money

27 mins ago
1 min read

The Problems Holding Back Africa’s Robust Adoption of the Internet

27 mins ago
1 min read

New WTO Chief to Prioritise Access to the Vaccine

28 mins ago
1 min read

Johannesburg is Looking for Smart City Solutions in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

It’s Down to the Final Two in Niger’s Election

1 day ago
1 min read

Something for Nigeria to Smile About

1 day ago
1 min read

The Missing Pieces of Rwanda’s Genocide

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Biden Looks at the Ethiopia Dam Saga with Fresher Eyes

23 mins ago
1 min read

Is Nigeria Ready to Leave Fossil Fuels and Go Green?

25 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Launches a List of Critical Skills it Needs

26 mins ago
1 min read

How these African Fintechs Make Money

27 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: