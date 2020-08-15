Sat. Aug 15th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

‘Black is King’ References Various African Traditions through Fashion

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

A literal feast for the senses, Beyoncé’s latest effort ‘Black is King’ is a retelling of the Lion King story that pays homage to richness and diversity of African culture. In collaboration with her lead stylist, Zerina Akers, Beyoncé sought to showcase African traditions by deploying the creativity and artistry of fashion designers across the diaspora. Thanks to fashion historian, Darnell-Jamal Lisby, we get an in-depth look at the connection between the fashions and their origins. Although Beyoncé worked with many fashion houses like Burberry, Valentino, and Mugler, there was a concerted effort to present a range of work by Black and other designers of color on par with their heavyweight fashion peers. Designers like Jerome LaMaar, Loza Maléombhoa, and Alon Livné and labels like Tongoro Studio interpreted traditional symbols from various African cultures to pay homage to the continent’s artistic richness. Setting name recognition aside and looking at pure materiality and narrative, the styles throughout Black is King are cohesive and electrifying, allowing the inspirational perspective of each designer to add to the captivating story and highlight the multitudes of African people and cultural traditions.

SOURCE: TEEN VOGUE

More Articles

1 min read

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

1 min ago
1 min read

How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

5 mins ago
1 min read

Coldcut + Tony Allen and African Artists = Studio Electricity

8 mins ago
1 min read

Afua Hirsch on Exploring African Culture beyond the Western Gaze

29 mins ago
1 min read

Windhoek Hopes to Catch a Big Fish to Finance its Fight Against the Pandemic

16 hours ago
1 min read

Squeezing Dos Santos Out of Angola’s SOEs

16 hours ago
1 min read

How to Achieve Successful Blue Growth in Africa

16 hours ago
1 min read

Jumia Rides the Teething Stages of E-commerce in Africa

16 hours ago
1 min read

South African Bank Profits Under Pressure as Economy Wilts

16 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

1 min ago
1 min read

How a Grandmother from Nigeria Ended up in Beyoncé’s New Visual Album

5 mins ago
1 min read

Coldcut + Tony Allen and African Artists = Studio Electricity

8 mins ago
1 min read

‘Black is King’ References Various African Traditions through Fashion

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today