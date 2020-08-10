Tue. Aug 11th, 2020

Black Market for Medical Supplies Thrives in Accra

6 mins ago 1 min read

A BBC Africa Eye undercover investigation reveals that some staff in Ghana’s hospitals have been selling vital personal protective equipment (PPE) for personal profit. More than 2,000 medical workers in Ghana have been infected by coronavirus since the outbreak began. The country has faced a severe lack of essential protective equipment like face shields, masks and suits. The investigation shows how some medical workers are profiteering at the expense of their colleagues.

SOURCE: BBC

