Black Owned Resorts across Africa

African Bush CampsBotswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia: Founded by Beks Ndlovu, a professional safari guide, these luxe tented camp and lodges offer wildlife and safari experiences in some of Africa’s untouched areas. Olma Colonial Suites, is an intimate hotel featuring an outdoor pool, a garden to unwind in, and is located in Accra’s city center, a short distance from the beach. Zaina Lodge, Mole National Park, Ghana: West Africa’s first luxury safari lodge in Mole National Park, Zaina has tented chalets complete with private balconies, and a cool infinity pool to refresh in. RLJ Kendeja Resort, Near Monrovia, Liberia: The first hotel of its kind in Liberia, this four-star resort is known for stunning views overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Jnana Tamsna is set o a lush, nine-acre plot of land outside of Marrakech, this quiet boutique features five houses and pools, each uniquely designed. Seku Bi, is an intimate boutique featuring French colonial villas, contemporary African art, and a quiet location in the arrondissement of Dakar-Plateau. Curiocity, in Durban, Johannesburg, Cape Town, South Africa, is a network of three hostels throughout South Africa, Curiocity outposts are designed with local style and plenty of soul. iKhaya Lodge is a safari-style boutique in the center of Cape Town, iKhaya features traditional African decor and furniture.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER