Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Bobi Wine Dragged Away from Live Presser

6 hours ago 1 min read

Police in Uganda have confronted the opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine during an online press conference where he announced a petition to the international criminal court (ICC) to investigate rights abuses in the country. Journalists watched as an officer appeared to drag Wine from the car while he pleaded that he had broken no law. The singer and opposition leader was announcing he is petitioning the ICC to investigate allegations of torture and other rights abuses in the east African country ahead of next week’s election. The ICC receives hundreds such applications from around the world each year. Wine, arrested many times on various charges but never convicted, now says his life may be in danger. He campaigns while wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet. “I expect a live bullet targeted at me any time,” said Wine, who has sent his children to the United States over safety concerns. When asked by the organiser whether he wanted to end the briefing, he said he felt safer with the cameras on. The confrontation played out hours after the deadly riot in the US Capitol led to questions about whether some governments would be emboldened to push back harder against people invoking democratic ideals like fair elections.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

More Articles

1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

6 hours ago
1 min read

Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s School Plan for Refugee Children Could Become a Global Template

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

6 hours ago
1 min read

Peaceful Transitions for Troubled African States

6 hours ago
1 min read

Where Lagos Youths are Hanging Out Lately

6 hours ago
1 min read

Libyan Family that Unleashed Terror in their Town

6 hours ago
1 min read

A Chaotic Start to Ghana’s Parliament Seating after a Disputed Poll

6 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Covid Cases have Spiked to Unprecedented Levels

6 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zim Teen Uses Martial Arts to Empower her Peers

6 hours ago
1 min read

Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier

6 hours ago
1 min read

Uganda’s School Plan for Refugee Children Could Become a Global Template

6 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania Ropes in Popular Chinese Firm to Build its New Railway Project

6 hours ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
%d bloggers like this: