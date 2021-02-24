Africa.com

BonelliErede: Two New Of Counsel To Boost The Firm’s Presence In Africa And The Middle East

2 hours ago 2 min read

BonelliErede welcomes Calvin Walker and Ezequiel Sanchez Herrera – who both boast outstanding international backgrounds.

Calvin, former partner and global head of Baker McKenzie’s project finance dept (2009-2019) and partner at Allen & Overy (1998-2009), has over 25 years’ project finance experience and is recognised as a leading expert by the main international legal guides. Calvin has an impressive track record of advising sponsors, credit institutions and government agencies on project finance and acquisitions in the energy, oil and gas sectors, LNG and infrastructure, particularly in EMEA. He will join BonelliErede as of counsel on 8 March 2021 and will be a core member of the Africa Team.

Calvin Walker
Counsel and Core Member of the BonelliErede Africa Team

Ezequiel, former senior attorney at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton in New York (2006-2020) and member of Sanchez Herrera & Associates in Argentina, has over 20 years’ international experience in complex matters involving States and governmental entities. Ezequiel specialises in sovereign litigation, transnational litigation, international arbitration and sovereign debt restructuring. 

Ezequiel Sanchez Herrera
Counsel and Core Member of the BonelliErede Africa Team

He joins today BonelliErede as of counsel and as a core member of the Africa Team. Stefano Simontacchi, President, and Andrea Carta Mantiglia, Executive Director, had this to say: “Our presence in Africa and the Middle East has grown immensely since our first foray there back in 2016 – we now have three offices in the region and continue to grow in numbers. We are delighted and proud to welcome Calvin and Ezequiel and are certain that they will work in unison with the teams in Cairo, Addis Ababa and Dubai to reach significant new milestones”.

These latest additions bring BonelliErede’s Africa Team to 49 professionals.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of BonelliErede .

