Book Creative Professionals in Africa with the Click of a Button

12 hours ago 1 min read

Nigerian entrepreneur, Fade Ogunro, started Bookings Africa, a digital platform with access to service providers like accountants, makeup artists, and social media influencers. Founded in 2019, it now has a database of more than 8,000 registered artisans across South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya, according to Ogunro. It works like the ride-hailing service, Uber, where anyone that requires a cab can log onto the Uber app, book one, and pay at the end of the trip. Ogunro told CNN that through Bookings Africa, users can search for a variety of talent, compare prices, book online and pay securely. She added that so far it provides access to creatives in 25 different fields. Ogunro, who is also a TV and documentary producer, first got the idea to create the digital marketplace in 2015 in the course of her work. Any artisan can register on Bookings Africa as a service provider for free, Ogunro said. Similarly, anyone in need of a specific service can register on the website or app and book providers. However, after being paid by a client, service providers are charged a fee by the company for using their platform. There is an approval process whereby anyone who registers on the site as a talent provider is checked for authenticity, according to Ogunro.

