Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Boosting Kenya’s Fast Fruit Deliveries

18 seconds ago 1 min read

E-commerce platform Jumia Kenya and Twiga Foods have signed a partnership agreement that will enable shoppers on the platform to buy fresh produce as well as processed foods distributed by the farm produce aggregator. Through the deal, shoppers can now buy pre-packed bundles which will save customers up to 50 percent compared to average supermarket prices, and consist of items like watermelon, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, bananas, maize meal and processed milk. Delivery will be free in Nairobi and its surburbs. Coming in the wake of movement restrictions imposed to slow down the spread of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the deal will help shoppers to get the goods they buy delivered to their homes on the same day. For the two firms, this will further expand their distribution capacities, with one adding fresh produce to the goods available on the online platform and the other guaranteeing delivery. The partnership will leverage Twiga’s existing infrastructure of depots in Dagoretti, Donholm, Embakasi, Thome, Ruaka, Kaloleni, Nairobi West, Syokimau, Waiyaki Way and Kilimani to ensure home deliveries across Nairobi’s suburbs.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAILY

Share it!

More Articles

1 min read

South Africa’s Bold COVID-19 Rescue Plan

2 mins ago
1 min read

Trade between China and Africa Plummeted in the First Quarter of the Year

4 mins ago
1 min read

History’s Only African Samurai

22 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Boosting Kenya’s Fast Fruit Deliveries

18 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Bold COVID-19 Rescue Plan

2 mins ago
1 min read

Trade between China and Africa Plummeted in the First Quarter of the Year

4 mins ago
2 min read

Poll Reveals 70% of African Businesses Expect their Revenues to Decrease by More Than 10% Next Month

12 hours ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today