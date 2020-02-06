Thu. Feb 6th, 2020

Botswana’s Declining Protein Snack

A prolonged dry spell in Southern Africa has caused a decline in mopane worms, a key source of income and food for rural communities in Botswana.  Experts say over-harvesting of the protein-rich caterpillars has also affected breeding.

SOURCE: VOA

