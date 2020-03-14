Sat. Mar 14th, 2020

Botswana’s Game-changing Safari Lodge

It’s a redesigned camp in one of the world’s best wildlife destinations. First built in the 1990s, both camps—bookable through specialists Africa Travel—signaled a new dawn in design and attitude. But it was Jao that changed the game. From that point on, others had to play catch up. With a spectacular rebuild, Jao has raised the bar again. Sophisticated, small-scale, reusing existing and salvaged materials, it’s surrounded by the watery Okavango, sitting on an island of leadwood trees and riverine forest. It feels like the world’s most spectacular tree house.

