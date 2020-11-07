Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

The popular travel site Lonely Planet has released its second edition of their “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book. The book ranks the top 500 epic travel experiences in the world and is curated by a team of Lonely Planet’s travel experts. If you’re hesitant to travel this year, the “Ultimate Travel List” is the perfect escape to cure your wanderlust blues. Tom Hall, Lonely Planet’s Vice President of experience says, “The options to travel are clearly limited right now, but the list is aimed at inspiring to 2021 and beyond when travel starts recovering. This is intended to be something that really drives people’s bucket lists, not just for now, but for the future.”
SOURCE: TRAVEL NOIRE
More Articles
