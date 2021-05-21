Africa.com

Bringing Back A City’s Façade from Decay

4 hours ago 1 min read

The Ivory Coast resort town of Grand-Bassam is known for its beaches and French colonial architecture. Recent flooding and the passage of time have taken a toll on the city’s historic buildings, but some people are determined to fix things.

SOURCE: VOA

