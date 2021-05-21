Bringing Back A City’s Façade from Decay

The Ivory Coast resort town of Grand-Bassam is known for its beaches and French colonial architecture. Recent flooding and the passage of time have taken a toll on the city’s historic buildings, but some people are determined to fix things.
SOURCE: VOA
More Articles
Investing in Africa’s Most Promising Companies
Addis Embraces Blockchain Technology
Here’s Why Nigeria is Struggling to Attract Investors
Africa’s Real Estate Prospects
Africa’s Mobile Film Festival
Mega Kenyan Supermarket Chain Probed for Price Fixing
Ethiopia Prepares for an Election
Plans to Making a Made in Africa Vaccine
An Image of a Spanish Volunteer Embracing a Senegalese Migrant Goes Viral