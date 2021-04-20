Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone

Nigerian ed-tech startup ScholarX has partnered mobile operator Airtel to launch LearnAM, a new mobile learning platform that provides skills training content to improve learning outcomes. Launched in Nigeria in July 2016, the ScholarX app allows users to select parameters and scroll through lists of available scholarships that match their requirements. The startup has taken part in a host of accelerators in the last couple of years, including the Cape Town-based Injini ed-tech incubator and the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, as well as secured pre-seed funding. The initial version of the LearnAM app has been developed on KaiOS and will be available on affordable “smart-feature phones” with content in local dialects such as Pidgin English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa. LearnAM provides audio and visual content to improve digital and vocational skills of Africans so they can access decent work. It employs a 360-degree approach as it provides learning opportunities, assessment to measure competency, and a marketplace that connects users to jobs, customers and apprenticeships.
SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA
More Articles
Ravaged by War and Famine: Sudan’s Conservation Struggles
It’s Been a Turbulent Ride for Africa’s Airlines
After Serving Time in a U.S. Jail Rwandan Woman is Forced to Face the Music Back Home
Shouldering the Burden Many Children in Malawi Face
How the Super League Will Affect African Footballers
An Important Decision Awaits the Kenyan Electorate
This is the Third Major Train Accident to Occur in Egypt in Less than a Month
A Family Fighting to be Together
Firefighters Battle Raging Fires at One of South Africa’s Key Attractions