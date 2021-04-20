Bringing the Classroom to Your Phone

Africa.com

Nigerian ed-tech startup ScholarX has partnered mobile operator Airtel to launch LearnAM, a new mobile learning platform that provides skills training content to improve learning outcomes. Launched in Nigeria in July 2016, the ScholarX app allows users to select parameters and scroll through lists of available scholarships that match their requirements. The startup has taken part in a host of accelerators in the last couple of years, including the Cape Town-based Injini ed-tech incubator and the Google Launchpad Africa accelerator, as well as secured pre-seed funding. The initial version of the LearnAM app has been developed on KaiOS and will be available on affordable “smart-feature phones” with content in local dialects such as Pidgin English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa. LearnAM provides audio and visual content to improve digital and vocational skills of Africans so they can access decent work. It employs a 360-degree approach as it provides learning opportunities, assessment to measure competency, and a marketplace that connects users to jobs, customers and apprenticeships.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

