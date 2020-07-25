Sat. Jul 25th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

British Nigerian Actress Shines a Light on Colorism in a Netflix Documentary

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Skin,’ a new documentary on Netflix, explores the issue of discrimination within Nigeria based on skin tone. Its producer, Beverly Naya, a British-Nigerian actress is no stranger to colorism and has worked hard to build her self-confidence and aid others in embracing the beauty of dark skin. Unlike racism, colorism is the discrimination of people based on skin shades and is prevalent among people of the same ethnic or racial group. “Skin,” an hour-long documentary, compiles the stories of Black women in Nigeria who have been treated differently for having dark skin. They speak openly about the pressures of being defined by their skin color. In many parts of Africa, light skinned women are considered more beautiful. Contrary to their dark skinned counterparts, they are likely to succeed in fields like entertainment, marketing and the tourism industry.

SOURCE: CNN

More Articles

1 min read

Fashion and E-Commerce: Making it Work for African Designers

1 second ago
1 min read

Artists across Africa Revive the Art of the Mask

14 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Nollywood is Remaking Classic Movies to Maximize Box Office Revenue in the Netflix Era

18 mins ago
1 min read

You Need to See the Trailer for Beyonce’s ‘Black is King’

23 mins ago
1 min read

Cocoa Slump Affects African Farmers’ Payday

10 hours ago
1 min read

South African Eateries Go Hungry

10 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Africa Food Sovereignty Using Innovation

10 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Largest Bank Looks to Expand

10 hours ago
1 min read

A Debate on the Funding Gap in Africa

10 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Fashion and E-Commerce: Making it Work for African Designers

2 seconds ago
1 min read

British Nigerian Actress Shines a Light on Colorism in a Netflix Documentary

5 mins ago
1 min read

Artists across Africa Revive the Art of the Mask

14 mins ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s Nollywood is Remaking Classic Movies to Maximize Box Office Revenue in the Netflix Era

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today