British Nigerian Actress Shines a Light on Colorism in a Netflix Documentary

Skin,’ a new documentary on Netflix, explores the issue of discrimination within Nigeria based on skin tone. Its producer, Beverly Naya, a British-Nigerian actress is no stranger to colorism and has worked hard to build her self-confidence and aid others in embracing the beauty of dark skin. Unlike racism, colorism is the discrimination of people based on skin shades and is prevalent among people of the same ethnic or racial group. “Skin,” an hour-long documentary, compiles the stories of Black women in Nigeria who have been treated differently for having dark skin. They speak openly about the pressures of being defined by their skin color. In many parts of Africa, light skinned women are considered more beautiful. Contrary to their dark skinned counterparts, they are likely to succeed in fields like entertainment, marketing and the tourism industry.
SOURCE: CNN
