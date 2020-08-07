Building New Solutions to Further Develop the African Economy

Share it!

Founders Factory Africa has launched Hatch, a network of African entrepreneurs, technologists and visionaries committed to transforming the startup ecosystem across the continent. Founders Factory, which originally launched in London in 2015 and has already built 70 startups, launched African operations in Johannesburg in 2018, from where it has already invested in a host of companies, most recently in March. The venture development company is committed to helping to ensure that African founders are provided with the support and expertise needed to scale their startups in the current competitive landscape. Hatch members will receive access to a host of exclusive initiatives designed to support African entrepreneurs as they continue to grow their startups, including curated events, direct access to some of the continent’s most successful entrepreneurs, technical skills development programmes, and open office hours with Founders Factory Africa’s industry experts. There is no specific entry criteria or cap on member numbers, and each application is determined on a case by case basis. The programme is also completely free, with the larger goal of accelerating entrepreneurship and knowledge-sharing across the continent. “Hatch was launched to address some of the critical gaps in the market for early-stage founders on their journey to scale – including access to a larger network, skills development training in crucial areas such as investment and product development, as well as direct engagement with successful African entrepreneurs who provide relevant and candid advice to our community,” said Lola Coker, director of talent and culture at Founders Factory Africa.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA