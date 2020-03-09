Mon. Mar 9th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Burkina Faso’s New Miners Diversify its Workforce

2 mins ago 1 min read

In a male-dominated industry such as mining, where females continue to be under-represented, women like Tene Konate are taking up more challenging roles like driving a 72-tonne dump truck around the vast open pit at the Houndé gold mine in western Burkina Faso. Konate is one of 111 women at the mine who are trained for jobs like hauling rubble, blasting rocks, or driving heavy vehicles which are more traditionally done by men in West Africa. The 42-year-old single mother and her female colleagues are the beneficiaries of a global push by mining companies to bring more women into an industry that is lagging behind others in tackling gender imbalances. They remain firmly in the minority however, with women making up just 11 percent of the workforce at Houndé which is run by Canada’s Endeavour Mining.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share and Enjoy !

More Articles

1 min read

Reaping the Rewards of Accra’s Tourism and Identity Drive

33 seconds ago
1 min read

Africans have a lot to Celebrate this International Women’s Day

4 mins ago
1 min read

Marine Biologists Try to Solve a Mass Murder of Dolphins in Namibia

7 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Reaping the Rewards of Accra’s Tourism and Identity Drive

34 seconds ago
1 min read

Burkina Faso’s New Miners Diversify its Workforce

2 mins ago
1 min read

Africans have a lot to Celebrate this International Women’s Day

4 mins ago
1 min read

Marine Biologists Try to Solve a Mass Murder of Dolphins in Namibia

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today