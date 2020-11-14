Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

3 mins ago 1 min read

The country is home to major events like FESPACO and SIAO. This year, organizers held the 2020 edition of ‘’Les Récréâtrales’’ in the capital, Ouagadougou. The shows are created and performed in the family courtyards of the popular district of Bougsemtenga, which makes this festival unique in the world. This year, a novelty has been added to the concept of the festival. It’s a show created entirely with the casting of local youth and performed in the courtyard of the chief of the neighborhood. The event provided an opportunity for the organizers to pay tribute to this neighborhood. The show ended on a patriotic note with hope for the future of Burkina Faso. For these actors, the adventure of the theater does not end with the end of the festival. Work on the project will resume in January, 2021.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

More Articles

1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

6 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

8 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move

10 mins ago
1 min read

Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them

13 mins ago
1 min read

Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series

15 mins ago
1 min read

African Express: An Art Collector’s Colorful Home

17 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy

20 mins ago
1 min read

Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

23 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

3 mins ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

4 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

6 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

8 mins ago

We are committed to Africa
Will You Support Us?

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.
Click Here
Namibia
%d bloggers like this: