Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

The country is home to major events like FESPACO and SIAO. This year, organizers held the 2020 edition of ‘’Les Récréâtrales’’ in the capital, Ouagadougou. The shows are created and performed in the family courtyards of the popular district of Bougsemtenga, which makes this festival unique in the world. This year, a novelty has been added to the concept of the festival. It’s a show created entirely with the casting of local youth and performed in the courtyard of the chief of the neighborhood. The event provided an opportunity for the organizers to pay tribute to this neighborhood. The show ended on a patriotic note with hope for the future of Burkina Faso. For these actors, the adventure of the theater does not end with the end of the festival. Work on the project will resume in January, 2021.

SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

Like this: Like Loading...