Burkinabe Medics Use their Own Pockets to Fight Deadly Diseases

When stocks of medical equipment in the general ward of Tengandogo University hospital in Ouagadougou ran low as resources flowed to the coronavirus unit, medical staff bought the essentials themselves. Blood pressure monitors, glucose monitors and oximeters were needed. Even the ink in the printers had to be replaced. The hospital closed to non-Covid patients during Burkina Faso’s first wave in March but reopened in July to treat the numerous other illnesses that affect the population of approximately 20 million people. Without any emergency budget for resources, doctors faced a challenge. Tengandogo is one of Burkina Faso’s leading health institutions. It’s a private facility that treats the country’s most critical patients, but since March it has treated people with coronavirus without charge.
SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN
More Articles
The Acacia Seeds that are Helping Regrow Kenya’s Depleted Forests
Kigali’s Famous Treason Trial Marred
A Rare Move by a Public Official in Zimbabwe
What’s Behind the Spate of Kidnappings in Nigeria?
Addis Tells Washington to Keep Out of Tigray Affairs
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Hits the Ground Running on First Day
Dutch Family Retraces their Roots Back to Ghana
The First African Airline to Trial IATA Travel Pass
Enjoy a Bird’s Eye View of the Masai Mara With this Pioneer Woman