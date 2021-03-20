Africa.com

Burna Boy Grammy: Why It Is a Big Win for Africa

31 mins ago 1 min read

Nigerian musical artist, Burna Boy, seems to be everywhere. While it’s no secret that his popularity is exploding across the planet, his recent Grammy win for Best Global Music Album cements his place in the music industry and signals that Afrobeats is a genre that’s here to stay. Having been previously snubbed at the 2020 awards show, following his critically acclaimed debut album, African Giant, it was certainly a well-deserved win for the Nigerian superstar. Additionally, it was also somewhat of a turning point for the awards show which has historically attempted to peddle the idea that African music is monolithic. The Grammys described Burna Boy’s album as “a masterclass in the vibe and hustle that have made [him] an international musical force” and went on to add, “[He] continues to torch limitations, seamlessly blending styles and genres and fearlessly fuelling the fire heating the melting pot of pop, Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae and more.”

