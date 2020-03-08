Burna Boy Is Taking The Stairs

Nigerian musician Burna Boy is experiencing the perfect storm of popularity as Afrobeats gains global traction, and his latest album confirms his status as an international, cross-over star. In this in-depth interview with GQ, he shares what drives and inspires him, and how he’s readying the world to march to his drum. By all measures, Burna Boy (born Damini Ogulu) is on a remarkable run. With the release last summer of his latest effort, African Giant, he cemented his standing as the reigning king of African music. In less than a year, the singer released 10 music videos, performed in 200 cities around the globe, and had his songs streamed some 600 million times. Even Barack Obama is a fan: Burna’s “Anybody” landed on 44’s list of favorite songs of 2019.

SOURCE: GQ

