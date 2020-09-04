Fri. Sep 4th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Egypt has signed a $2 billion conventional and Islamic loan with several international and regional banks in a deal coordinated by two UAE lenders, Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank. A parliamentary document obtained by Reuters showed Egypt initialized the deal with Emirates NBD and FAD in July to obtain a one-year, $2 billion loan in two tranches to close the gap in its 2020/21 budget wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first tranche is a conventional facility of $1.490 billion and the second an Islamic facility of $510 million, the document added.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Articles

1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

14 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

18 mins ago
1 min read

Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize

21 mins ago
1 min read

Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism

25 mins ago
1 min read

Can Africa’s Most Successful Airline Help South Africa’s?

30 mins ago
1 min read

Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

42 mins ago
1 min read

Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders

50 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens

54 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19

5 mins ago
1 min read

It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa

14 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange

18 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today