Cairo Offers a New 9-day Trek to its Biblical Sites

The journey of the ‘Holy Family’ biblical route throughout Egypt is being highlighted as a new tourist route for travelers to experience while they follow infant Jesus and his parents’ footsteps into Cairo. While the guided route starts in the Egyptian capital and runs through the ancient cities of Tanis, Tal Basta, and Ismailia; these are all expected to be historical cities Mary and Joseph traveled through to seek refuge after being exiled. The 9-day trek through Egypt is being used as a new tourist package to help reestablish the lack of tourists coming through the country in the past year. After visiting these destinations, travelers will be guided out of the northern regions of Cairo and will have time to indulge in Egyptian cuisine and visit the various monasteries in the area. Tourists view Church of St Sergius. This historical site was where Jesus and his parent’s supposedly resided in Egypt and the Church was built on top of that site.

