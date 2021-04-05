Cairo Will Now be the New Home for Egypt’s Mummies

Over the weekend, ancient mummies of Egypt’s royal pharaohs emerged from their resting places and paraded through the streets of Cairo in search of a new home. This was part of a lavish celebration of Egypt’s history and a project to relocate some of its greatest treasures to a new high tech facility called the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC). On Saturday, the mummies of Ramses the Great and 21 of his fellow pharaohs will take part in what is being billed as “The Pharaoh’s Golden Parade,” a highly anticipated event organized by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. It’s reported that the celebrations included horse-drawn chariots, choirs singing in ancient languages and a plethora of movie stars and dignitaries, but Egyptian authorities have kept official details of the event under lock and key. The aim of the parade is to move the 18 kings and four queens of Egypt, along with their coffins and belongings, from their old home at The Egyptian Museum. The NMEC is a completely different museum in Cairo’s Fustat neighborhood that will complete a trio of must-see Egyptian-themed museums in and around Cairo.

SOURCE: CNN

