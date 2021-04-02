Calling All Startups in the AI Space

The Artificial Intelligence for Development in Africa (AI4D Africa) programme and Villgro Africa have launched a call for innovative startups harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) for the continent’s development. The AI4D Africa programme is a joint endeavour between the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) and the International Development Research Centre (IDRC) Canada to support innovations, policy research, and skills to spur responsible AI development in Africa. It has partnered Villgro Africa, which invests in and supports sustainable social and market-based innovations across Africa, to launch a call for applications that aims to uncover African-led AI innovations that will be instrumental in catalysing the emerging ecosystem towards responsible development of the technology, while strengthening the capacity of African innovators with regards to scaling their impact and improving development outcomes. Startups with innovations focusing on health, agriculture, climate action and finance can apply for a chance to receive incubation and up to US$10,000 in grant funding. The deadline for accepting applications is April 9. Selected entrepreneurial AI practitioners will be taken through an innovation bootcamp which will help them develop innovative and commercially viable products and services.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

