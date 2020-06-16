Africa.com

Cameroon’s First Responders Go Digital to Beat Misinformation 

3 hours ago 1 min read

The COVID-19 pandemic has flooded Cameroon’s health workers with questions  about the virus and about false rumors that hospitals are  overwhelmed,  and  that  testing is either not available or costly. The director of Cameroon’s National Social Insurance Fund  Hospital,  Professor Anne  Njom Nlend, took  to Twitter to counteract the fake news and remind the public that testing is free. She says it’s a channel for information, when someone has a lot of followers, says Nlend, the effect of the tweet can go a long way. It helps the community. The United Nations in May launched Verified, a plan to promote digital first responders like Professor Nlend to fight misinformation on the coronavirus. In Cameroon, ICT Media Strategies created Smart Click Africa and COVID19.cm to remind the public to check news sources on information about the virus.  

SOURCE: VOA

