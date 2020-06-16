Cameroon’s First Responders Go Digital to Beat Misinformation 

Share it!

The COVID-19 pandemic has flooded Cameroon’s health workers with questions about the virus and about false rumors that hospitals are overwhelmed, and that testing is either not available or costly. The director of Cameroon’s National Social Insurance Fund Hospital, Professor Anne Njom Nlend, took to Twitter to counteract the fake news and remind the public that testing is free. She says it’s a channel for information, when someone has a lot of followers, says Nlend, the effect of the tweet can go a long way. It helps the community. The United Nations in May launched Verified, a plan to promote digital first responders like Professor Nlend to fight misinformation on the coronavirus. In Cameroon, ICT Media Strategies created Smart Click Africa and COVID19.cm to remind the public to check news sources on information about the virus.

SOURCE: VOA