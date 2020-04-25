Camping Under the Botswana Sky

Botswana has plenty of national parks and safari camps for travelers, but the country’s primary draw is the lush Okavango Delta—a 49-million acre river delta in northern Botswana. The area is real-world eden, where cheetahs, zebras, buffalo, and rhinos roam freely. Visit during Africa’s winter, after the rains when the delta floods: The savanna’s grasses are low, while growth along the waterways attracts tons of wildlife. Adventures to try: Camping under the stars near boulder-covered Kubu Island; river boating through Chobe National Park; zooming across the Makgadikgadi salt pans on quad bikes—another spot on our 2020 travel list.

