Can New PM Enable Lesotho to Move in a More Progressive Direction?

Share it!

0 Shares

Moeketsi Majoro is an economist, former executive at the International Monetary Fund as well as the country’s former finance minister. He was recently appointed to lead the governing coalition of the majority All Basotho Convention, and the Democratic Congress of Lesotho, ahead of Thabane’s resignation. How this plays out may influence whether Majoro can secure the leadership of the party at its next congress, expected in February 2021. This may not be plain sailing. One of the big factors will be the willingness of the deputy leader of the party, Nqosa Mahao, to support him. Beyond the immediate political problems, there are three major issues which need to be confronted. One is whether the country’s electoral system can be restructured to render the political landscape more predictable. Another is whether a recent tendency for the judiciary to be politicised can be reversed. A third is whether the political entanglements of the police and military can be neutralised.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

Share it!

0 Shares