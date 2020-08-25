Tue. Aug 25th, 2020

Can this New Group of Leaders Take Tunisia Forward?

7 mins ago 1 min read

Prime minister-designate Hichem Mechichi unveiled Tunisia’s second government in six months on Tuesday. The new cabinet must now win a confidence vote from lawmakers, many of whom are enraged at how the cabinet was formed. Mechichi had previously said he would form an administration with independent technocrats in order to “present urgent solutions” for a country where an ailing economy has been damaged further by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the 46-year-old’s decision to bypass talks with political factions had frustrated, among others, the Islamist party Ennahdha, which has been seeking a “political” government reflecting the various forces within parliament. The former interior minister was appointed head of government last month by Tunisian President Kais Saied after former Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh resigned over allegations of a conflict of interest. In being elevated to his new position, Mechichi became the third politician to hold the office of prime minister in less than a year.

