Cape Town Beach Now Accessible for All

Muizenberg Beach has become more accessible for differently-abled people. The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department, in collaboration with the Western Cape’s Health Department have installed an access mat which allows those in wheelchairs and with walking aids to still enjoy the sandy beach. Donated by the Western Cape Government Health’s ‘WoW’ programme (Western Cape on Wellness), the Mobi-Mat is a light and environmentally friendly walkway.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share and Enjoy !