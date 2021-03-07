Cape Town Positions Itself as the Ideal Place for Working from Home

Western Cape Government and Wesgro, in partnership with Airbnb, launched a website to promote remote working domestically, as South Africans take advantage of the flexibility that working from anywhere brings. The region has long been a favourite with local holidaymakers, and now the abundance of remote working options further enhances this offer by drawing those who want longer stays in an inspiring province. With family-friendly options in the city as well as a world of activities to explore in the greater Western Cape, the destination is perfect for those who want more out their day – a meeting on the mountain, a dip in the ocean during screen breaks or the joy of working from the many breath-taking wine farms and quaint towns. The region has everything a remote worker needs for one day, three months, or even longer… and promises experiences that are wallet-friendly and world-class.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Like this: Like Loading...