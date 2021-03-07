Cape Town Positions Itself as the Ideal Place for Working from Home

Western Cape Government and Wesgro, in partnership with Airbnb, launched a website to promote remote working domestically, as South Africans take advantage of the flexibility that working from anywhere brings. The region has long been a favourite with local holidaymakers, and now the abundance of remote working options further enhances this offer by drawing those who want longer stays in an inspiring province. With family-friendly options in the city as well as a world of activities to explore in the greater Western Cape, the destination is perfect for those who want more out their day – a meeting on the mountain, a dip in the ocean during screen breaks or the joy of working from the many breath-taking wine farms and quaint towns. The region has everything a remote worker needs for one day, three months, or even longer… and promises experiences that are wallet-friendly and world-class.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Articles
Seychelles Says it is Reopening Borders to Tourists this Month
A View from the Deep Blue Sea
Showcasing the Beauty of Countries, Particularly Africa
Simmer Down: Cape Verdean Kale Soup Is As Hearty As It Is Delicious
Interview: Sincerely Ria is Giving Guinean Fashion Its Flowers
Mr. Eazi Is Fostering the Next Generation of African Music
Is Hollywood Ready to Stop Stereotyping Africa?
South African Illustrator Karabo Poppy’s Take on Sneaker Culture Celebrates African Design
Growing the Maghreb’s Property Portfolio