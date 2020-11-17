Africa.com

Cape Town Proves to have More than a Beautiful Mountain

17 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa’s second most populous city is home to so much more, from fantastic restaurants and quirky bars to amazing art, and from beaches and outdoor pursuits to wildlife and habitat conservation spaces. For fans of flora and fauna, plan to visit the breath-taking Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, or, if you have the time, the most botanically diverse place on Earth, Harold Porter National Botanical Garden, which is well worth the 1.5-hour drive from the city. Or check out the baby penguins on a tour of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds in the beachfront suburb of Table View. Cape Town is also known for its diverse neighborhoods and artisans like Davis Ndungu, who creates cool animals from discarded flip-flops. For those who like to venture off the beaten path and aren’t afraid of grime, check out the multicultural and Vegas-esque suburb of Parow, about 10 miles from the city center, where there’s a quirky market, curious bars and great street eats.

