CapeNature Grows its Suite of Eco-tourism Offerings

CapeNature has announced new tourism developments within the Kogelberg Nature Reserve in the Western Cape. The Kogelberg reserve forms part of the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site which forms part of the Cape Floristic Kingdom. Having won design and sustainability awards respectively, the reserve has officially expanded into its next phase of the interior decor of the units in this reserve, and is collaborating with the non-profit, Craft and Design Institute (CDI). Nine new units have been added to Kogelberg Nature Reserve. These include the one-bedroom Palmiet Studio, five two-sleeper units and three six-sleeper family units – one of which has been designed for universal accessibility, ensuring that the differently-abled can enjoy access to the reserve as well. A second newly built eco-pool has also been added. The eco-pool will act as a closed extension of the Palmiet River. No chemicals will be used for its upkeep; instead the water will be filtered naturally through the Palmiet plant (prionium serratum) which occurs naturally in the area. It’s this plant that gives the Palmiet River its characteristic brown colour.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share it!