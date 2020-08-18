Tue. Aug 18th, 2020

Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Captain of the Japanese Ship that Spilled Tonnes of Oil off the Coast of Mauritius Arrested

3 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, a 58-year-old Indian man, was charged with endangering safe navigation, police said. He has not yet commented. Mr Nandeshwar made an appearance in the district court in the capital Port Louis to hear the charges. He will be held in a police cell until he returns to court on 25 August. Police said crew members questioned as part of their investigation informed them there had been a birthday party on the ship the day it ran aground. Another theory being investigated is that the ship navigated close to the shore in order to pick up WiFi signal, the BBC’s Yasine Mohabuth, in Port Louis, reports. The MV Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef, Pointe d’Esny, on 25 July while carrying 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil, causing an ecological emergency. The rear part remains stranded on the reef with about 90 tonnes of the fuel believed to be on board. Rough seas have made it too risky to remove the remaining oil from the ship, the national crisis committee has said.

SOURCE: BBC

More Articles

1 min read

The Return of a Lost Species

49 seconds ago
1 min read

Why More than 200 Students on a Scholarship from Nigeria are Stranded Abroad

5 mins ago
1 min read

Fighting on the Same Side

7 mins ago
1 min read

US Brings Ugandan Fake Adoption Ring to Book

10 mins ago
1 min read

Karisa Keasey Includes Africans in her Art Series about Refugees in the US

1 day ago
1 min read

Farm Fresh Produce on An App

1 day ago
1 min read

Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law

1 day ago
1 min read

The Missing Link in Tackling Lifestyle Diseases in Malawi

1 day ago
1 min read

A Youth Campaign to Protect Refugees from the Pandemic

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Return of a Lost Species

50 seconds ago
1 min read

Captain of the Japanese Ship that Spilled Tonnes of Oil off the Coast of Mauritius Arrested

3 mins ago
1 min read

Why More than 200 Students on a Scholarship from Nigeria are Stranded Abroad

5 mins ago
1 min read

Fighting on the Same Side

7 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today