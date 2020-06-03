Africa.com

Stay Smart About Africa

Capturing Nigeria’s Style Revolution

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share it!

0Shares

For his latest project, Nigerian photographer Oye Diran looked to his old family photos for inspiration. He was especially taken by the elegant clothing his parents used to wear, including his mother in classic Nigerian iro and buba style (a wrapped skirt and tailored top) — often paired with a gele (headwrap). Diran went on to research more imagery from Nigeria in the 1960s to 1980s, before recreating the same vintage feeling for “A Ti De” (“We Have Arrived”), featuring portraits of three women dancing, posing and having a good time. Ojeikere’s celebrated archive documenting the intricate hairstyles and headwear of Nigerian women is echoed not only in “A Ti De,” but Diran’s ongoing series “Gele,” which captures regal matriarchs in opulent settings with elaborately tied headwraps acting as their crowns.

SOURCE: CNN

Share it!

0Shares

More Articles

1 min read

Sudan Celebrates First Year of Reform

4 mins ago
1 min read

Farmers and Miners in Ivory Coast Embrace the Use of Drones for Light Work

7 mins ago
1 min read

What’s Driving Child Marriages in Ghana

9 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Capturing Nigeria’s Style Revolution

2 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan Celebrates First Year of Reform

4 mins ago
1 min read

Farmers and Miners in Ivory Coast Embrace the Use of Drones for Light Work

7 mins ago
1 min read

What’s Driving Child Marriages in Ghana

9 mins ago

We are committed to Africa.

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will You Support Us?

Contribute Today