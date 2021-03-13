Catch a Train or Not at this Mozambican Terminal

Train stations are usually filled with a hurried frenzy of travelers, and commuters catching a quick bite to eat before their trains depart. But some terminals are worth lingering in—whether you’re hopping on a train or not. The mint green, Beaux Arts–style station is one of the most recognizable buildings in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital. Its design features vintage glass doors and wrought iron latticework, and its trains connect Mozambicans with South Africa, Swaziland, and Zimbabwe. When visiting, allow extra time to explore the railway museum inside, which has information on the station’s inception and two antique trains on display.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Articles
A Patch of Land in Benin Becomes a Canvas for Unity
Mauritius Has to Close its Borders Again
The Good, Bad and Ugly for Africa’s Tourism Sector
This Idyllic Beach is the Perfect Remote Working Spot
Now Online: A Free Library Devoted to West Africa’s Food Heritage
Out of Africa: How Netflix’s Ambitions Could Change the Continent’s Cinema
The Secret is Out: African Fashion is the Trend of the Year
9 Must-Hear Songs from Ghana’s Buzzing Drill Scene
From Lagos to Los Angeles, An African Art Gallery Arrives