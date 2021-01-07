Catching a Taxi in Addis Just Got Easier

Ethiopian taxi-hailing startup Catch has launched its offering in Nairobi, Kenya after seeing strong initial uptake at home. Founded in 2019, Catch began its product release in June 2020 in Addis Ababa, and has onboarded more than 12,000 drivers and 50,000 riders. The startup claims to stand apart from bigger rivals such as Uber through its prioritisation of safety, comfort and efficiency, as well as a strong focus on drivers. “Our disruptive entry to market model ensures strong earnings for our drivers, and introducing our affiliate programme allows third parties like drivers, influencers and ordinary individuals to make passive income as Catch affiliates,” Bernard Gavana, Catch’s VP of growth and expansion told Disrupt Africa. Catch launched in Nairobi in November, and plans to expand into another five African countries in 2021 as well as launch two new products. To support this the startup is looking to raise a seed funding round.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

